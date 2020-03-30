Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

State Senator Seward tests positive for coronavirus

ONEONTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Senator James Seward has tested positive for COVID-19. His wife, Cindy, has also tested positive for the virus.

Senator Seward was tested at Albany Medical Center where he continues to receive treatment.  He was diagnosed with a mild case of the virus and is expected to make a full recovery.

He will be released from the hospital and will be quarantined at home. His wife was diagnosed in Cooperstown and is quarantined at home and is recovering.

He has not been in Albany since March 11.

Senator Seward’s Oneonta office will remain closed.  Constituents in need of assistance can email seward@nysenate.gov or call 518-455-3131.

Senator Seward’s district covers several areas of the Capital Region including Cobleskill, Schoharie, Howes Cave and Sharon Springs.

