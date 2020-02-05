State senators pass opioid legislation package

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — State senators have passed a package of opioid legislation aimed at fighting the drug epidemic.

An epidemic in which lawmakers say has touched communities across New York State.

Lawmakers in the legislature’s upper chamber have passed more than 15 bills on a range of issues tied to opioid issues.

The measures include training on drug addiction and increasing access to a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses.

