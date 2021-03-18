State tax officials seize 900 cartons of illegal cigarettes in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A search at ten retail locations in Syracuse, East Syracuse, and Cicero turned up almost 900 cartons of untaxed cigarettes, according to state tax officials.

Investigators from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance raided the stores March 11.

“Our investigators are working statewide to enforce the law and level the playing field for law-abiding business owners, who are put at a competitive disadvantage by the illegal sale of untaxed cigarettes,” said New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Michael Schmidt. “We’ll continue to work with all our partners in law enforcement to root out tax evasion and expose illegal business operations.”

In addition to facing charges for possessing the contraband cigarettes, the stores also face other possible penalties including revocation of the Certificate of Registration required to sell tobacco products.

Here is a list of the businesses where investigators seized the untaxed cigarettes.

Smoke Line Convenience Inc.

527 Charles Ave., Syracuse



Park Deli & Grocery LLC

900 Park Ave., Syracuse

Wolf Street Market LLC

339 Wolf St., Syracuse



20/20 Tobacco Shop & Conv.

3100 James St., Syracuse



Midler Market Inc

3009 James St Syracuse



Mattydale Cigar & Tobacco LLC

2223 Brewerton Rd., Syracuse



Mattydale Express/Grand Ave

2109 Brewerton Rd., Syracuse



Cicero Smoke Shop Inc

8033 Brewerton Rd., Cicero



GFM & Son, Inc.

1202 Willis Ave., Syracuse

Wolf Street Market faces additional penalties for not having the proper registration to legally sell tobacco products. Investigators also seized 66 cartons of untaxed cigarettes from a storage unit located at 7266 Henry Clay Boulevard in Liverpool. In total, more than 743 cartons of untaxed cigarettes were seized from these locations.



Additionally, a related search warrant executed with the DeWitt Police Department at Xpress Mart, LLC, 601 W. Manlius Street, East Syracuse, uncovered more than 106 cartons of untaxed cigarettes.