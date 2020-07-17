TOWN OF ELBRIDGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A state trooper was nearly hit by a drunk driver on the Thruway in the Town of Elbridge on Wednesday morning.
This happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The trooper was outside of his patrol car in a work zone when an Audi failed to move over.
The trooper then stopped the Audi and found that the driver, 30-year-old Nicholas Allwell of South Boston, was not just drunk but more than three times the legal limit.
He was charged with an aggravated DWI and is due in the Town of Elbridge court in August.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- State Trooper almost hit by drunk driver on Thruway
- Your Stories: Hotel promises refund after NewsChannel 9 investigates
- Rural Help Act looks to keep rural hospital doors open through Medicare reimbursement rates
- Lawmakers urge Trump to do more after PPE shortages, slow testing raises concerns
- Family Healthcast: July 17, 2020
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App