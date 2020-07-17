State Trooper almost hit by drunk driver on Thruway

TOWN OF ELBRIDGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A state trooper was nearly hit by a drunk driver on the Thruway in the Town of Elbridge on Wednesday morning.

This happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The trooper was outside of his patrol car in a work zone when an Audi failed to move over.

The trooper then stopped the Audi and found that the driver, 30-year-old Nicholas Allwell of South Boston, was not just drunk but more than three times the legal limit.

He was charged with an aggravated DWI and is due in the Town of Elbridge court in August.

