State trooper arrested after allegedly threatening person with taser in July

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — A New York State Trooper was arrested Thursday regarding a domestic incident that occurred in July while he was on duty.

According to State Police, Nicholas Lotito, 38 from Syracuse, was arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred in July earlier this year.

Police say Lotito was on duty when he threatened a person that he knew with a taser at a home in Solvay.

Lotito was charged with menacing in the 2nd degree, which is a class “A” misdemeanor.

Lotito was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Solvay Village Court on October 8, 2020, at 4 p.m.