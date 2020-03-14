Closings
State Trooper injured after driver flees sobriety checkpoint

Local News
SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police are looking for a man who fled a sobriety checkpoint after injuring a trooper.

State Police had a sobriety checkpoint set up on the 7th North St. off-ramp from Interstate-81 early Saturday morning. The smell of marijuana was detected in Kodi Napolitano’s vehicle. Police instructed the 27-year-old to pull over to the side of the road so police could investigate further. When a Trooper approached and asked Napolitano to exit the vehicle, Napolitano sped away, dragging the Trooper with him a short distance. 

State Police tried to follow Napolitano, but were unable to because of his reckless driving.

A little later, an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy found the suspect’s vehicle at a residence in the Town of Salina. The homeowner knows Napolitano and is cooperating with police.

Police have issued an arrested warrant for Napolitano.

The Trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

