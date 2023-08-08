AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police recovered not only a stolen car but a furry friend in Auburn on Sunday, August 6, after the car was stolen from the Waterloo Premium Outlets the day before.

45-year-old Charles A. Donato of Fleming and 41-year-old Jay L. Garrigan Jr. of Auburn were arrested and charged with two charges of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

Troopers in Auburn observed the vehicle that was previously reported stolen from the Waterloo Premium Outlet in the town of Junius on August 6 around 8:10 p.m.

After spotting the stolen vehicle, the troopers conducted a traffic stop and took Donato and Garrgian Jr. into custody.

Inside the stolen car was the owner’s dog “Glenn” the Morkie, who was in perfect health and was turned over to his owners on scene, along with the vehicle.

Courtesy of NYSP Courtesy of NYSP Courtesy of NYSP

Donato and Garrigan Jr. were charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd (D Felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th (A Misdemeanor)

Donato and Garrigan Jr. were then transported to Cayuga County Jail for CAP Arraignment.

State Police thank the public for their assistance in finding the vehicle with little “Glenn” inside.