SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking for a place to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the New York State Fairgrounds is no longer an option. All state vaccine sites are closing as vaccines are more widely available and demand has declined, New York State Health Department says.

“New York State’s mass vaccination sites were originally set up to rapidly deploy the COVID-19 vaccine to the public at-large, as efficiently as possible,” says Jeffery Hammond, Deputy Director of Communications at New York State Department of Health. “Since that time, a network of more than 8,500 providers joined the vaccine effort and now delivers the bulk of vaccinations statewide-with over 39 million doses of vaccines administered to date.”

More than 474,000 people were given at least one dose of the vaccine at the State Fair Art and Home Center.

About 77 percent of New Yorkers have a completed vaccine series, meaning two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The New York Health Department says a vaccine site will reopen during the New York State Fair from August 24 to September 5.