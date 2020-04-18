ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/WIVB) – Although golf courses are still considered non-essential businesses under NY PAUSE orders, Gov. Andrew Cuomo clarified Saturday that private golf courses may allow golfers.
The language was amended to read that private operators can permit golfers access to the property “so long as there are no gatherings of any kind and appropriate social distancing of six feet between individuals is strictly abided.”
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and many other counties in Central New York previously closed all golf courses due to concerns of COVID-19 spreading. According to McMahon, all local orders on golf courses were voided when Governor Cuomo announced his state order to close all golf courses statewide.
At his press conference Saturday, the Onondaga County Executive said he will abide by Governor Cuomo’s order and allow private clubs to be open. If any county wants to keep private courses closed, they must have the governor sign off on the order.
All public courses in New York State remain closed.
The use of boat launches and marinas for recreational boats is still not considered essential.
You can find a full list of NY PAUSE orders here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Got milk? 400 gallons distributed in Minoa to neighbors near and far
- State will allow private golf courses to admit golfers
- Oneida County reports a possible COVID-19 exposure at 2 Utica businesses
- 18th COVID-19 death reported in Onondaga County, number of cases surpasses 600
- Tompkins County needs mask making volunteers
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App