ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More pieces are coming together to help convince a computer chip maker to build a factory in Onondaga County’s White Pine Commerce Park.

First this week, President Joe Biden signed a package of tax breaks from the federal government to incentivize interested companies. Then, Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed what’s called the “Green Chips Bill” to help make New York State attractive.

Syracuse-area State Senator John Mannion, a co-sponsor of the bill, attended the ceremonial signing.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Mannion said, “We put ourselves in a very good position to draw someone here. I’ll leave the rest to the negotiators.”

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “We saw the disruption of manufacturing cars in our own country. My hometown had a Ford-stamping plant. They couldn’t stamp Fords because the semiconductor chips were not available. Because they’re coming from another country.”

New York is now offering interested companies $1 for every $15 it invests locally, but only after those companies meet the criteria.

Mannion explained, “This is not a giveaway. What this is, when these companies come in, use the green energy and create the jobs, that’s when the incentive comes in.”

Making chips without emitting carbon, but instead relying on the state’s wind, water, nuclear or solar power.

Job creation is also required.

“We’ve had projects that maybe have gone in the wrong direction,” said Mannion, “and we’ve had projects not deliver on the jobs. That’s why I think this bill is uniquely different.”