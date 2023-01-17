NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stopped 23 handguns at airport security checkpoints in Upstate New York airports in 2022.

This number has increased since 2021 when 19 handguns were stopped.

This loaded handgun was detected by a TSA officer at Syracuse Hancock International Airport in May 2022. Courtesy of Transportation Security Administration.

According to Spokesperson in Strategic Communications and Public Affairs at TSA, Lisa Farbstein, all of the firearms were discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.

Across the nation, TSA officers found 6,542 firearms in 2022. This was an increase compared to recent years, where there were 5,972 firearms found in 2021 and 4,432 in 2019.

According to TSA, of the guns found in 2022, 88% were loaded and 262 firearms were caught at airport checkpoints nationwide.

“I commend the officers who have continued to perform their security duties at the highest level,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “Our officers remain vigilant and focused on their mission to ensure that travelers get to their destinations safely.”

TSA firearms catches at checkpoints in airports in the Upstate New York region from 2015 to 2022:

Airport20152016201720182019202020212022
Albany International Airport (ALB)12631257
Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR)22325436
Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF)26373575
Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC)50422123
Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM)00001022
Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH)00001000
Totals1010161413121923
Provided by TSA

“Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapon permit, firearms are not permitted to be carried onto an airplane. However, travelers with proper firearm permits can travel legally with their firearms in their checked bags if they follow a few simple guidelines,” said TSA.

Top 10 airports with guns caught by TSA at checkpoints in 2022:

RankAirport (Code)Total
1Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)448
2Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)385
3Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)298
4Nashville International Airport (BNA)213
5Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)196
6Orlando International Airport (MCO)162
7Denver International Airport (DEN)156
8Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)150
9Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)134
10Tampa International Airport131
Provided by TSA

In terms of firearm possession laws, they vary by state and locality. TSA recommends that travelers become familiar with the state and local firearm laws or each point of travel, prior to their departure.

“Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition so travelers should also contact the airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies prior to arriving at the airport,” added TSA.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed properly in a hard-side case. On top of that, ammunition must be in its original box and can be within the hard-side case as well. This also pertains to bullets.

For more, TSA has how to properly travel with firearms on their website.

If found with weapons at a checkpoint, you can be fined with federal civil penalties of up to $15,000.

National statistics: Firearms caught by TSA at checkpoints from 2008 to 2022

YearNationwide
20226,542
20215,972
20203,257
20194,432
20184,239
20173,957
20163,391
20152,653
20142,212
20131,813
20121,556
20111,320
20101,123
2009976
2008926
Provided by TSA