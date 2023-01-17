NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stopped 23 handguns at airport security checkpoints in Upstate New York airports in 2022.

This number has increased since 2021 when 19 handguns were stopped.

This loaded handgun was detected by a TSA officer at Syracuse Hancock International Airport in May 2022. Courtesy of Transportation Security Administration.

According to Spokesperson in Strategic Communications and Public Affairs at TSA, Lisa Farbstein, all of the firearms were discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.

Across the nation, TSA officers found 6,542 firearms in 2022. This was an increase compared to recent years, where there were 5,972 firearms found in 2021 and 4,432 in 2019.

According to TSA, of the guns found in 2022, 88% were loaded and 262 firearms were caught at airport checkpoints nationwide.

“I commend the officers who have continued to perform their security duties at the highest level,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “Our officers remain vigilant and focused on their mission to ensure that travelers get to their destinations safely.”

TSA firearms catches at checkpoints in airports in the Upstate New York region from 2015 to 2022:

According to TSA.

Airport 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Albany International Airport (ALB) 1 2 6 3 1 2 5 7 Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) 2 2 3 2 5 4 3 6 Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) 2 6 3 7 3 5 7 5 Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) 5 0 4 2 2 1 2 3 Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM) 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 2 Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Totals 10 10 16 14 13 12 19 23 Provided by TSA

“Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapon permit, firearms are not permitted to be carried onto an airplane. However, travelers with proper firearm permits can travel legally with their firearms in their checked bags if they follow a few simple guidelines,” said TSA.

Top 10 airports with guns caught by TSA at checkpoints in 2022:

According to TSA.

Rank Airport (Code) Total 1 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) 448 2 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) 385 3 Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) 298 4 Nashville International Airport (BNA) 213 5 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) 196 6 Orlando International Airport (MCO) 162 7 Denver International Airport (DEN) 156 8 Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) 150 9 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) 134 10 Tampa International Airport 131 Provided by TSA

In terms of firearm possession laws, they vary by state and locality. TSA recommends that travelers become familiar with the state and local firearm laws or each point of travel, prior to their departure.

“Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition so travelers should also contact the airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies prior to arriving at the airport,” added TSA.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed properly in a hard-side case. On top of that, ammunition must be in its original box and can be within the hard-side case as well. This also pertains to bullets.

For more, TSA has how to properly travel with firearms on their website.

If found with weapons at a checkpoint, you can be fined with federal civil penalties of up to $15,000.

National statistics: Firearms caught by TSA at checkpoints from 2008 to 2022

According to TSA