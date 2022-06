(WSYR-TV) — Looking for an affordable (and delicious) way to celebrate Father’s Day? Stewart’s Shops is offering single scoop cones for only $0.99 on Sunday, June 19.

Stewart’s Shops recently added a few new flavors, including Campfire S’Moreo, Peanut Butter Jelly Time, and Blueberry Crumble.

There are four Stewart’s Shops in the Syracuse area: