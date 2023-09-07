(WSYR-TV) — Sadly, many people have lost someone close to them due to suicide, but that doesn’t mean all hope is lost.

The Central New York Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention plays a big role in our community, and volunteer Danielle Benjamin is making a big impact locally.

This Saturday, Sharkey’s Event Center in Liverpool is hosting the Stay Strong Volleyball Tournament to bring awareness to the cause.

Danielle is the woman in charge of making the tournament happen. She lost her brother-in-law unexpectedly to suicide in 2020, and ever since then, she has been working hard to spread a message in the hopes of preventing suicide. Danielle is a member of the AFSP Greater Central NY Chapter, as well as the liaison between AFSP and the NYS Brewers Association.

The tournament begins at 10 a.m. this Saturday at Sharkey’s. Live music will begin at noon. Learn more about the event at sharkeysbarandgrill.com/allevents. Learn more about the work that AFSP Greater Central NY Chapter does by visiting afsp.org and search for the Syracuse chapter.

There is also an Out of the Darkness Walk set for Cct. 8 at Long Branch Park in Liverpool. Learn more about the walk here.