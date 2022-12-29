SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –2022 is going to end on a mild note across Central New York. Temperatures in the 50s are in sight for the rest of the year.

Last week of 2022 turns milder:

Mild weather continues through Friday and into the start of the weekend. By Friday afternoon we could be flirting with mid 50s again! The normal high temperature this time of year is in the mid 30s so we will be running well above normal in the temperature department.

While there will be plenty of clouds around Friday there should be some sunshine as well. The best chance for sun Thursday is during the first half of the day while Friday’s chances for sun peak in the afternoon.

The chance of rain is pretty low Friday, but we can’t rule out a couple isolated showers. Most of Central New York, however, remains dry.

Snow chances low next 7 days:

The next chance of any significant precipitation (almost certainly falling in the form of rain) does not look to arrive in CNY until later Friday night/Saturday (New Year’s Eve Day). This is as a weakening cold front tries to move through the region.

If you have New Year’s Eve travelling to do there is certainly no wintry precipitation to deal with. Rain is the favored precipitation type and with temperatures staying well above freezing (and likely in the 40s overnight) there is no threat for icing.

The temperatures for the first couple of days of 2023 do back off a bit but temperatures are still quite a bit above normal for Sunday and Monday.

Stay tuned for updates on the milder changes ahead.