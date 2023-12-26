SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a dry and mild Christmas with some sun across central New York, unsettled weather returns for Tuesday. Details below…

Showers on the way

Dry conditions are expected for Tuesday morning, though clouds will be increasing. As we go through Tuesday afternoon, some scattered rain showers will develop.

Yes, temperatures will be mild enough once again to support plain rain showers. Highs on Tuesday will reach the 40s to around 50 degrees.

Remaining damp and mild through midweek

Rain will become more widespread on Wednesday, so be sure to have the umbrella handy! As of right now, the threat for flooding is very low but we will let you know if that changes.

There will still be some showers around on Thursday, but precipitation will once again become more scattered.

Temperatures for both Wednesday and Thursday will remain well above average, but there is some colder air on the way late-week into the weekend.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates. There’s some light at the end of the snowless tunnel snow lovers/winter enthusiasts…