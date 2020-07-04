Staying safe during the Fourth of July weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County 911 Center has had hundreds of calls these past few weeks about illegal fireworks.

Illegal fireworks are dangerous, but legal ones can be too.

If you’re set on partying with pyrotechnics, make sure to read these messages from experts.

“Obviously, one of the concerns we have about fireworks is a number of them pack a really explosive charge in them, which can cause bodily injuries,” said William Paolo, the interim chair with Emergency Medicine at SUNY Upstate. “So, we have seen things from basic superficial burns to loss of limb.”

Upstate sees a handful of injuries from fireworks every Fourth of July holiday.

Police will be watching the skies for anyone shooting off illegal fireworks. If a firework goes up in the air, it is illegal.

Ground-based sparklers are legal to use and can be bought in several spots in Onondaga County.

“Recommendations are that if people are going to use fireworks, they should buy them from a reputable company so you know they are legal in New York. But also have a hose nearby, a bucket of water, or something. Really work on some common sense with them. Don’t use them near children,” said Captain James Nightingale with Camillus Police Department.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has responded to nearly 100 fireworks complaints, mostly in the northern half of the county, in the last two weeks.

