SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – A temporary change in the pattern is taking place which will yield some nicer weather across CNY. Find out all about the nicer change and how long it last below…

OVERNIGHT:

Mainly clear and mild overnight with lows between 60 and 65, and normally cooler spots dipping into the 50s.

SATURDAY:

It stays mainly dry with a good deal of sun to kick off the weekend! We could approach 90 by Saturday afternoon. Yes, it’s a good idea to make those beach/pool plans to start the weekend!

The only thing that might interrupt a nice Saturday here is a few spotty showers/storms towards sunset. It looks like the most likely area to watch for this activity is from the Finger Lakes close to Syracuse and also over the Tug Hill plateau.

Showers and storms diminish close to sunset.

SUNDAY:

It is another warm and increasing humid day across Central New York on Sunday but a triggering mechanism to cause more widespread showers and storms (a cold front) is still to our west. Showers and storms look to be scattered again Sunday afternoon.

With a few extra clouds it should end up just a bit cooler than Saturday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The chances for showers and storms increase heading into the first part of next week due to a weak cold front slowly approaching from the west. The severe weather threat looks to be low Monday and Tuesday. If anything, the rain would be welcomed given the drought conditions over parts of the region.

The first part of next week won’t be as warm as this weekend either because of the added cloud cover and increasing coverage of showers and storms.