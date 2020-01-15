Steely Dan returning to Lakeview Amphitheater for another show

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another hit rock band is “doing it again” and coming back to Central New York for another show.
Steely Dan has scheduled another show at the Saint Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.
The band will be taking the stage with Steve Winwood on Friday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the show go on sale on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. The tickets will start at $29.50 each.
