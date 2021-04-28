Stefanik to host telephone town hall meeting Wednesday

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is set to host a telephone town hall meeting on Wednesday.

According to Congresswoman Stefanik, the town hall-style telephone meeting will allow participants to answer questions and address concerns.

The live streaming event will take place on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, with a scheduled start time of 6 p.m.

Attendees are required sign up a minimum of one hour before the event start time. A sign up form can be found on the Congresswoman’s website.

