SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to get some exercise, rain or shine, Destiny USA is looking to help. They’re getting people to Step To It with a new walking program to encourage fitness.

There is a map you can follow along with and directional stickers telling you how far you’ve walked. Other benefits of mall walking include cleanliness, lighting, seating, and the presence of security at all hours.