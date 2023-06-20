STERLING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Attention Ladies and Lords, get your corsets and berets ready, because the Sterling Renaissance Festival is returning yet again for its 47th year.

This “time machine” festival takes you back centuries with an immersive environment that goes just beyond dressing the part. The Sterling Renaissance Festival incorporates speech, behavior and a real-time portrayal of an Elizabethan village.

The Sterling Renaissance Festival describes the fair as walking through the gates of a 16th century town.

Lords, Ladies, beggars, knights and knaves will engage with each visitor in play and conversation. All guests are treated as villagers as well.

The 2023 Festival year will be seven weekends only: Saturdays and Sundays from July 1 through August 13.

Weekend Themes

July 1-2: Family Appreciation Weekend

It is encouraged to buy tickets in advance.

“These diverse characters have not been transported through the ages themselves, but are, in

fact, professional actors and variety performers chosen for their warmth, wit and comic ability

from a national audition tour set up by the festival’s very creative entertainment staff, headed by

veteran Disney director Gary Izzo,” said Sterling Renaissance Festival.

The 35 acres of wooded land for the festival have been used since 1977, “prepare to be dazzled, astounded, and side-splittingly tickled by the attractions and shows at the Sterling Renaissance Festival,” said the festival.

This year, the festival will have new acts alongside old ones, new merchants, new games and more.

You can purchase tickets HERE.