Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Sterling Renaissance Festival plans on opening this year, needs approval from state and local authorities

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Sterling Renaissance Festival)

(WSYR-TV) — According to the Sterling Renaissance Festival’s Facebook page, the festival still plans on opening this year.

They said that it was a “risky” decision, but they felt as if it was “important for the longevity of our event and for our many local patrons to open…”

The fair will still need approval from both state and local authorities to be able to open. They will also need to have enough entertainers, vendors and employees willing to participate.

Read the full statement from the fair below:

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected