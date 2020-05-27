Sterling Renaissance Festival plans on opening this year, needs approval from state and local authorities

(WSYR-TV) — According to the Sterling Renaissance Festival’s Facebook page, the festival still plans on opening this year.

They said that it was a “risky” decision, but they felt as if it was “important for the longevity of our event and for our many local patrons to open…”

The fair will still need approval from both state and local authorities to be able to open. They will also need to have enough entertainers, vendors and employees willing to participate.

Read the full statement from the fair below: