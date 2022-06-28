STERLING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Doth thee loveth mead and jousting? If so, take a trip back to the year 1585 at the 46th annual Sterling Renaissance Festival, starting July 2!

The festival features a variety of acts for all ages, such as royal entertainment like jousting, and games like axe throwing, knife tossing, and tomato thrashing!

The Sterling Renaissance Festival says that this year will include new acts, merchants, and games. Each weekend will also feature a theme:

July 2 & 3: Family Appreciation Weekend

July 9 & 10: Romance Weekend

July 16 & 17: Ale Fest Weekend

July 23 & 24: Pirate Invasion Weekend

July 30 & 31: Highland Fling Weekend

August 6 & 7: Fantasy, Fairies, and the Future Weekend

August 13 & 14: Grand Finale Weekend

The festival recommends that you buy tickets online ahead of time to avoid long waits at the gate. Adult tickets are listed for $36.95 and tickets for children 5-11 are $19.95.

The Sterling Renaissance Festival is less than an hour’s drive from Syracuse and is near the shores of Lake Ontario, around 10 miles southwest of Oswego.

You can find more information on the event at sterlingfestival.com. If you want to be more involved, you can even apply for a paid position.