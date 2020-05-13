Steuben Co. child contracts inflammatory syndrome

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a mother recovered from COVID-19 and ended a home quarantine her 9-year-old son got sick.
By the next day, Bobby Dean’s stomach hurt so bad that he couldn’t even sit up.
A trip to the ER had doctors suspecting an appendix infection, but as his condition took an alarming turn, doctors realized he was among the small, but growing number of children with a mysterious inflammatory syndrome thought to be related to coronavirus.
“With how quickly that dehydration set it, and all of the other symptoms… But it’s definitely not an easy thought,” said Amber Dean, Bobby’s mother.
As the state investigates more than 100 cases of the syndrome, Bobby’s condition has improved and he is now recovering at home.
