Steuben County confirms new cases of COVID-19 in Harriet Taylor, 214 total in the county

UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): Sixteen staff and residents at the Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center in Bath have tested positive for COVID-19 after comprehensive testing was conducted.

This brings the total case count for Steuben County to 214.

The individuals are residents of:

Town of Bath

Town of Cameron

Town of Howard

Town of Pulteney

Town of Thurston

Town of Urbana (8)

Village of Bath (3)

All of the individuals have been issued orders of isolation by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the investigation. The investigations indicate that one or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations within that timeframe.

4/15/20 – 4/17/20 – Guthrie Corning Pharmacy

4/16/20 – Pizza Hut in Bath

4/16/20 – Village Laundromat in Bath

4/17/20 – T&R Towing in Bath

4/17/20 Evening – Arby’s drive through in Bath

4/17/20 Evening – Walmart in Watkins Glen

4/18/20 Morning – Tops in Bath

4/18/20 – Kwik Fill in Hammondsport

4/18/20 – Dollar General in Bath

“The higher case count in nursing homes and decreased prevalence in the general community is consistent with what we have been experiencing for several days,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We are very appreciative of the collaboration between Arnot Health and Fred & Harriet Taylor Health Center with Steuben County Public Health in working to identify and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

“Multiple long-term care and skilled nursing facilities in Steuben County have experienced positive COVID-19 cases amongst residents and staff, including the Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital SNF/HRF.” said Arnot Health System Director of Marketing, Communications & Community Relations, Ken Roberts. “To proactively respond to these conditions, Arnot Health and the IDMH SNF/HRF have worked closely with Steuben County Public Health to monitor and respond to COVID-19 locally, including efforts over the last several days to conduct comprehensive testing of all staff and residents at the facility.”.

All residents, including those who visited the noted locations above, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

———-

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department reports it has received notification that two additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 198 confirmed cases.

One individual is a resident of a Hornell area nursing home and one individual is a resident of the Town of Erwin.

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed case and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the investigation. The investigation indicates that the individual reported visiting the following location within that timeframe.

· 4/19/20 afternoon – Tops in Corning

· 4/20/20 afternoon – Big Lots in Painted Post

“Our communities are coming together by staying apart,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. Residents can continue to help flatten the curve by maintaining good social distance practices.”

Only three new cases have been confirmed in Steuben County since April 20.

Twenty-seven fatalities have been confirmed in Steuben County, a majority in the Hornell region.

All residents, including those who visited the above locations, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and