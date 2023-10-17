TOWN OF HORNBY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Steuben County man was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 17, after members of Troop E, Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) found him in possession of multiple illegal guns and crystal meth after a search warrant was executed.

24-year-old Ian F. Travis was arrested and is facing multiple felonies following a search warrant executed at 3865 State Route 414 in the Town of Hornby in Steuben County.

During the execution of the warrant, NYS Troopers seized the following items from Travis’ house:

Approximately 1.5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, packaging materials, digital scales

Two illegally possessed handguns

One with a 24-round high capacity magazine

One assault-style 12 gauge shotgun

One .223 assault-style rifle

Two other shotguns

Two deer hunting rifles

Several high capacity magazines and a large quantity of ammunition

Travis was arrested and charged with the following:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd (B Felony)

Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (D Felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A Misdemeanor)

One count of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd (A Misdemeanor)

Travis was then taken to the Steuben County Jail for CAP arraignment.

The Elmira Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit and the Corning Police Department assisted Troop E VGNET in this investigation.