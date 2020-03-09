Steuben County man sentenced for threatening Congresswoman

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Steuben County man has been sentenced to prison for threatening to assault and murder a member of congress. 

Authorities say Patrick Carlineo Jr., 56, of Addison, New York, made a threatening call to the offices of Minnesota Congresswoman Illhan Omar in March of 2019. He reportedly called Representative Omar a terrorist before threatening to “put a bullet in her head.” 

Carlineo Jr. was also convicted of illegally possessing firearms. He was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison.

