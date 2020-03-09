STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Steuben County man has been sentenced to prison for threatening to assault and murder a member of congress.
Authorities say Patrick Carlineo Jr., 56, of Addison, New York, made a threatening call to the offices of Minnesota Congresswoman Illhan Omar in March of 2019. He reportedly called Representative Omar a terrorist before threatening to “put a bullet in her head.”
Carlineo Jr. was also convicted of illegally possessing firearms. He was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Geddes Police investigating stolen SUV
- Dow drops 7.8% as free-fall in oil, virus fears slam markets
- Cuomo announces over $1.4M in workforce development grants
- Family Healthcast: 3/9/20
- Steuben County man sentenced for threatening Congresswoman
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App