SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The legendary comedy duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short will be brining their “The Dukes of Funnytown” act to Syracuse this spring.

The two will be doing their show at the Landmark Theatre in downtown Syracuse on Friday, May 3 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 on Ticketmaster.

Fans will also see have a choice to see the two perform at Turning Stone Resort & Casino on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets for that show are available on Ticketmaster.