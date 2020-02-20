Steve Martin and Martin Short to perform at CMAC

TOWN OF HOPEWELL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Legendary comedians and longtime friends, Steve Martin and Martin Short, are hitting the road this summer for a tour, and they will make a stop in New York.

The pair of comedians announced the dates for their 2020 tour, named “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment.”

Martin and Short will be coming to the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC), located just east of Canandaigua on Saturday, August 29.

Some of their tour dates include Steve Martin’s bluegrass band, Steep Canyon Rangers, former Late Show with David Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer and other musical guests.

The show at CMAC will feature the Steep Canyon Rangers and Paul Shaffer.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

