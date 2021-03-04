Steve Wynn donates $50 million to Mohawk Valley Health System

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Billionaire real estate developer and casino owner Steve Wynn is giving back to his hometown in a big way.

At a news conference on Thursday, he announced a gift of $50 million to the Mohawk Valley Health System. It’s the biggest donation they’ve ever received and it will now be called the Wynn Hospital at MVHS.

The money will be used to expand the hospital’s services.

“I knew that Darlene was going to need the support of the community. To have the kind of financial reserves strength necessary. To keep the promise that the building would make is to bring the best people here. To keep the best people here,” Wynn said.

The gift will be made through the Wynn Family Foundation.