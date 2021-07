ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca’s Stewart Park is set to reopen after storms last month forced the city to close down the park among other public attractions.

Mayor Svante Myrick announced the news via his Twitter account Monday afternoon.

“Big thanks to DPW crews who worked so hard to clear the storm debris,” Mayor Myrick tweeted.

Have a safe and happy weekend! — Mayor Svante Myrick (@SvanteMyrick) July 9, 2021

Damage included downed trees in the playground and tennis courts, and downed tree limbs obstructing different areas of the park.