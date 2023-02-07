SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This Valentine’s Day just got sweeter! Treat yourself or someone you love to a 99-cent ice cream cone at Stewart’s!

On Tuesday, February 14, Stewart’s is offering single scoop ice cream cones for anyone at just 99-cents!

Stewart’s has over twenty flavors of ice cream to choose from, including their limited edition Cherry Loves Chocolate flavor, which is a creamy cherry ice cream with dark chocolate flakes and pieces of red cherries.

Stewart’s milk and ice cream are New York State Certified, which means it is at the highest standard for New York State agriculture.

The milk that Stewart’s uses comes from local farms that meet specific food safely standards and practice excellent environmental stewardship.