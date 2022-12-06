SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $353,870 has been reached from Stewart’s Holiday Match Program customer donations through Monday, December 5, meaning over $706,000 has been raised with the Stewart’s match!

With nearly three weeks left to collect, the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program donates 100% of the donations received to charities in their market areas and has no administrative fees.

For the past 36 years, Stewart’s has raised over $34 million for local charities!

Stewart’s says that funding may go towards a little league team, a local food pantry, or an arts program at the library, and every week a different Holiday Match recipient is highlighted.

Funds for the Holiday Match Program are collected from thanksgiving to Christmas Day in each of the 353 Stewart’s Shops.

To apply for funding, local children’s organizations can apply here. The deadline to submit an application is January 31, 2023.

Stewart’s says that all groups applying must be locally based, benefit children under 28 and be a qualified, charitable 501c3 organization.

Here is a list of all the organizations that received funds last season in Onondaga County: