Stewart’s Shop to offer free coffee on National Coffee Day

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Coffee shops are brewing up celebrations for National Coffee Day.
As the annual day is around the corner, Stewart’s Shop will offer free coffee to all customers starting at 12 p.m. on September 29. According to the shop, no additional purchase necessary to receive the promotion.
Additionally, the offer applies to any size, type and flavor of coffee.
Stewart’s Shop reported that over 102,510 free coffees were provided during the 2019 celebration.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Border leaders hail judge’s ruling to extend census count through Halloween
- WATCH: Sunny, dry and warm Friday
- Campaign to build dog park in Syracuse kicks off
- Salvation Army holds last food giveaway until winter
- New York State creating COVID-19 vaccine task force
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App