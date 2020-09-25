Stewart’s Shop to offer free coffee on National Coffee Day

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Coffee shops are brewing up celebrations for National Coffee Day.

As the annual day is around the corner, Stewart’s Shop will offer free coffee to all customers starting at 12 p.m. on September 29. According to the shop, no additional purchase necessary to receive the promotion.

Additionally, the offer applies to any size, type and flavor of coffee.

Stewart’s Shop reported that over 102,510 free coffees were provided during the 2019 celebration.