Stewart’s Shops And The American Red Cross Team Up For “Give A Pint, Get A Pint” Blood Drive

Many blood drives scheduled locally have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, creating a severe blood shortage. The American Red Cross has teamed up with Stewart’s Shops for “Give A Pint, Get A Pint” Blood Drive to help increase blood donations and reward generous blood donors in the month of June.

For the first time the campaign will expand to Central New York and the need for blood is constant, even during a pandemic. The Red Cross encourages healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets to help keep a stable blood supply throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can make an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.