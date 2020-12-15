Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match totals exceed $1 million

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Despite a national coin shortage, people using less cash, and customers staying home more, Stewart’s Holiday Match Program has hit the $1 million mark – with 11 collections days left. As of Sunday, Dec. 13, donations collected a total of $525,104 and with Stewart’s match, that’s over $1,050,000.

The Stewart’s Holiday Match Program has no administrative fees and donates 100% of donations received to charities in their market areas. The company matches each donation dollar for dollar and has been doing so for the past 34 years, raising over $30 million for local charities.

Holiday Match funds are collected from Thanksgiving to Christmas Day in each of the 338 shops. Local children’s organizations are encouraged to apply for funding online. The deadline for submission is Jan. 31, 2021. All groups applying must be locally based, benefit children under 18, and be a qualified, charitable 501c3 organization.