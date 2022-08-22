(WSYR-TV) — Stewart’s Shops welcomes a new drink just in time for the fall season!

Apple Pick’n Milk is a rich caramel apple-flavored dairy refresher that will get your taste buds into the fall spirit.

The drink is available in all shops for a limited time and free for MOO Club Members now through Sunday, August 28, Stewart’s Shops says.

If you would like to become a MOO Club Member, text MOO to 55678. First-time members will receive a free single scoop cone coupon and subscribers are sent specials and promotions right to their phones.