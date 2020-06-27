Stewart’s Shops offering 50 cent ice cream cones to kick off National Ice Cream Month

(WSYR-TV) — July marks National Ice Cream Month and to kick off the celebration, Stewart’s Shops is offering single scoop ice cream cones for only 50 cents.

The 50 cent cones are available to anyone who stops into a Stewart’s Shop, but the offer is only valid on Wednesday, July 1.

Stewart’s Shops has over 60 flavors of ice cream, so it’s almost guaranteed that there is something for everyone.

