Stewart’s Shops offering free refills on Earth Day with travel mug

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — To celebrate Earth Day, Stewart’s Shops is offering a promotion at all stores.

On Thursday, April 22, Stewart’s Shops is offering free hot coffee, hot chocolate or hot tea to customers who bring a refillable mug.

This promotion applies on a variety of hot coffee flavors including Stewart’s House Blend, Decaf, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Richer Roast, Maple French Toast,  Blueberry Crumble.

The Stewart’s Shops free refill promotion will run all day on Earth Day, April 22, 2021.

