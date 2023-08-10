WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Stewart’s Shops will honor the legendary thoroughbred Funny Cide by bringing back an ice cream flavor in select Saratoga County shops.

The convenience store chain made the announcement Thursday, August 10. “Funny Cide Pride” will be available at the ice cream counter for a limited time. This is a butter pecan ice cream with a fudge swirl, chunks of fudge and pecans.

Funny Cide Pride is a sweet nod to the amazing racehorse, Funny Cide, and a flavor that was a big hit among his fans 20 years ago. He was such a huge part of our local racing community, and this ice cream celebrates the cherished memories he created with a taste that brings back all the pride and joy we felt back then. Gary Dake, President of Stewart’s Shops

The Kentucky Derby and Preakness winning horse passed away on Sunday, July 16 at the age of 23. Funny Cide spent the last 15 years of his life in retirement on a horse farm in Kentucky.

The racehorse horse acquired by a group of high school friends from Sackets Harbor, who wanted to pick up horse racing as a hobby. No one would’ve expected this “horse of the people” to win several big races and ultimately bring home $3.6 million in winnings throughout his career.

This flavor will also be featured at a Saratoga Springs restaurant located right outside of the Saratoga Racetrack at Siro’s on Wednesday, August 16.