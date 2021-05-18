Stewart’s to allow vaccinated customers into stores without masks

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake announced on Tuesday that vaccinated customers will be allowed into stores without a mask starting May 19. This comes after Gov. Cuomo announced a change in his mask mandate allowing vaccinated individuals to not wear a mask in buildings.
Dake said that employees will be able to remove their masks on May 24 or until they show proof they are fully vaccinated.
Stewart’s joins the growing list of retailers announcing a relaxation of mask guidelines for vaccinated people. Target announced they would also allow vaccinated customers inside without a mask, baring any local ordinances. CVS and Home Depot have announced similar policies.