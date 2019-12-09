Stickley Furniture, PPC Broadband offering paid apprenticeships; earn while you learn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stickley Furniture and PPC Broadband have immediate openings for CNC Machinists, toolmakers and finishers.
To fill those positions, the companies are teaming up with Onondaga Community College on a paid-training program.
The training will begin in January and last until April. One day a week will be at the respective company’s site, the other four will be on the OCC campus.
Stickley Engineering Manager Jim Rider says, “People don’t realize how much work actually goes into building it. As you look at a dresser or a sideboard, there’s in some cases 20, 30, 50, 100 components to make up that dresser and each one is handled by people.”
Right now, the Manlius factory has about 120 finishers but is looking for more. About 60% of all the furniture that comes out of there still requires handwork.
Rider tells NewsChannel 9, “We’re always looking for people who are flexible, people who are willing to learn and who aren’t afraid to take on new responsibilities.”
Mike Metzgar is the Associate Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development at OCC. He says, “Normally you go to school, you get some training and you hope to get a job afterwards. This, on day one, we get to check that box, you’ve got the job, you’re out, you’re employed.”
Pay during training will be $12 per hour. Following training, pay will increase to $14 per hour.
“By building a program here where they can get paid while they go to school, we’re able to find people who are kind of trapped in a low-end job indefinitely and move them up,” Metzgar tells NewsChannel 9.
Workers are needed for a total of 6 to 8 positions.
An information session is scheduled for Monday, December 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Storer Auditorium on the OCC campus.
Anyone planning to attend is asked to register in advance. Click here.
