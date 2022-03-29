SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – All will need the shades and the winter coats today as lake effect snow showers/flurries lingering south of Syracuse dry up this afternoon.

THIS AFTERNOON:

It is not as windy, or as cold, but still breezy and unseasonably chilly Tuesday.

Lake effect snow showers linger this afternoon south of Syracuse and the Thruway are expected to dry up during the afternoon with increasing sunshine for all as high pressure slowly builds in from the west.

Highs reach the low to mid 30s, which is still 15 degrees below normal. The average high for the end of March in Syracuse is in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT:

The sky is mainly clear tonight with some high clouds working in towards Wednesday morning. Lows drop into the teens for most as high pressure remains in charge.

WEDNESDAY:

A warm front slides in from the southwest and may trigger a band of precipitation by the afternoon. It likely starts as some wet snow before it changes over to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain, then ends as a little rain later Wednesday afternoon.

Highs warm into the low 40s by the late afternoon/early evening.

It turns MUCH warmer come Thursday! Stay tuned for details.