SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re dealing with a late fall chill this weekend, but at least the sky should turn much brighter on Sunday. Check out the latest details below…

November chill, but the sun returns

Pretty uneventful weather sticks around for the rest of Veterans Day weekend.

Despite turning drier, a chilly northwest breeze helped keep lake effect clouds around the region on Saturday. We do think clouds should finally start to decrease during the day on Sunday.

It stays rather chilly for the rest of the weekend with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s despite more breaks of sun developing during the day Sunday as high pressure builds overhead.

Limited precipitation chances this week

Given we are moving quickly into the middle of November, it is not unusual to have stormy weather ramping up in central New York (mainly rainy systems but sometimes snow).

That doesn’t look to be the case through much of this week.

Monday starts out dry, but a fast-moving weak weather system passes close to us Monday afternoon and night bringing the potential for some light rain and higher terrain snow showers. This will be followed by a bit of lake effect rain/snow shower activity to start Tuesday.

Plenty of dry time and some sunshine will be in store on Wednesday and Thursday, before our next system arrives on Friday bringing more showers.

Warming up again

After seeing highs around 50 on Monday, we turn briefly cooler on Tuesday.

Much warmer air then starts to build in beginning Wednesday, and highs could be close to 60 by the end of the week!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.