It was a nice and bright Saturday albeit much cooler, but unfortunately Sunday is going to be blustery and not nearly as bright as Saturday. Find out all the details below…

A quick shot of precipitation to end weekend

Another disturbance aloft and cold front down at the ground will swing through Sunday morning/midday with some rain and snow showers developing initially east of Lake Ontario ahead of these features.

Occasional rain and snow showers will move south across the rest of CNY with the above-mentioned cold front as the day progresses. There should be some dry breaks and even a little partial sun as well.

Any snow accumulation is going to be light and confined to the higher terrain of the Tug Hill where a trace to an inch or two of snow is possible. There also could be a coating to an inch of snow found in the hills south of Syracuse.

Sunday is a chilly day as well with highs only in the low to mid 40s once again, but a blustery wind makes it feel even colder, 30s, outside. Be sure to bundle up if you’ll be venturing out Sunday.

Dry but even colder on Monday

High pressure builds in and takes control of our weather for Monday. This provides us with a lot of developing sunshine after some clouds start the day. Unfortunately, that sunshine won’t help us out much temperature-wise. Highs on Monday will only be in the mid to upper 30s, perhaps around 40 for a few urban centers at best.

