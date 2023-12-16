SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was another unseasonably mild day on Saturday. Can we keep the warmth going on Sunday, and what about those rain chances? Details below…

Staying quiet Saturday night

Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight, but precipitation chances look to remain at a minimum. Lows will be above average once again, only ending up within a few degrees of 40 for most.

Rain returns Sunday afternoon and Monday

A disturbance back to our west will team up with another area of low pressure coming north out of the Gulf of Mexico to bring rain back to the area starting Sunday afternoon. Normally this time of year, a system like this would throw up a red flag for the potential of accumulating snow. However, there is no cold air in place, so we will be dealing with rain.

At the onset, just some scattered showers are expected to develop Sunday afternoon. However, rain becomes more widespread, steady and even heavy at times Sunday night into Monday.

As much as 1-3″ of rainfall is expected during this time. Watch for ponding on the roads and low visibility for the Monday morning commute. Rivers and streams across the area will rise quite a bit on Monday, so some flooding is possible. A Flood Watch has been issued for the counties south and east of Syracuse.

Winter makes a comeback

As the storm departs, a cold front will push through late Monday. This will switch any rain to snow showers for Monday night, lingering into Tuesday. There could even be a light accumulation along with a gusty northwest wind.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.