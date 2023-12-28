SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a dreary Wednesday across central New York. Is there any drier or colder air on the way as we look ahead to the new year? The details are below…

Can’t shake the showers late week

There will still be some showers, drizzle and fog around on Thursday, but precipitation should be scattered, meaning there will still be some dry time in the mix.

Showers linger a bit into Friday with even a little snow possible across the higher terrain Friday night into Saturday. Given that our temperatures stay above freezing we would expect little, if any, accumulation.

Cooler, but still mild for late December to end the week

Temperatures for Thursday remain well above average, 45 to 50, but there is some cooler air on the way late-week into the weekend.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 30s to around 40—cooler, yes, but still a few degrees above average for this time of year.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates. There’s a little light at the end of the snowless tunnel snow lovers/winter enthusiasts…