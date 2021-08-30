Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Cayuga Community college is hosting two clinics August 31

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga Community College will host two on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesday, August 31. 

The Oswego and Cayuga County Health Departments are partnering with the college to offer the clinics that will be open to the public. 

The clinics will take place at both the Auburn and Fulton campuses. Details for both are listed below. 

  • Auburn Campus clinic- Spartan Hall from 1-2 p.m. No registration is required.  
  • Fulton Campus clinic- Student Center from 1-3 p.m. Registration is available here

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent, including CCC students.

