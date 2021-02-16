Some icy spots after clearing away “crunchy” snow

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

After several inches of snow, followed by a period of sleet and freezing rain, there are some slippery spots on the roads Tuesday morning.

The good news is that the heaviest precipitation has already move through Central New York and road conditions will slowly improve through the morning.

NewsChannel 9’s Julia LeBlanc was out on the roads early Tuesday morning, and while there were some icy and slushy patches, some roads and interstates are down to just wet pavement. This is a dramatic improvement in just an hour’s time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected