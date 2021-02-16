Some icy spots after clearing away “crunchy” snow

After several inches of snow, followed by a period of sleet and freezing rain, there are some slippery spots on the roads Tuesday morning.

The good news is that the heaviest precipitation has already move through Central New York and road conditions will slowly improve through the morning.

NewsChannel 9’s Julia LeBlanc was out on the roads early Tuesday morning, and while there were some icy and slushy patches, some roads and interstates are down to just wet pavement. This is a dramatic improvement in just an hour’s time.