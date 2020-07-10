Still time to fill out your 2020 Census; next month Census takers start going door to door

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The U.S. Census Bureau says there is still time to fill out the 2020 Census form to make sure each community is fully counted.

Starting mid-August Census takers will start going door to door to collect this information from households that have not self-reported.

In Central New York, Onondaga County has a 65.4% response rate, but the City of Syracuse has a response rate of only 49.2%. The State average is 57.5%, the national average is 62%.

Click here for an interactive map on response rates anywhere in the U.S.

“The data says its more accurate if you complete it yourself,” says City of Syracuse Census Coordinator Tory Russo.

Census data determines how many billions of federal dollars come to states, counties, and cities including right here in New York.

“There’s a number of local organizations that receive funding based on Census data. Our four City community centers, Dunbar, our libraries, ARISE,” Russo tells NewsChannel 9.

She says it’s easy and quick to fill out, and should only take about 10 minutes for your whole household, but the information is so valuable and long-lasting for our community.

“Federal programs, Medicaid, Medicare. National School Lunch program that provides breakfast and lunch to every student in the City of Syracuse. There are more than 300 programs based that receive funding based on how many people live here,” Russo adds.

Census data is also used to determine representation in Congress. Russo says with the population declining in New York, the State is almost guaranteed to lose one congressional seat, and if we’re undercounted it could be two.

“And when you look at, right now in particular, what we’re going through as a country with this pandemic, this is not a time where we want to be missing out on money to our community,” Russo tells NewsChannel 9.

The Census Bureau did send out postcards this Spring with a unique code to use when filling out your form, but if you don’t have it you can do still fill out a Census survey with just your address.

Click here to get started filling out a Census survey online. You can also call 844-330-2020 to complete the survey by phone.

